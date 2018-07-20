New Mexico Coalition For Literacy Advances Adult Learning

It's a fact: an estimated 46% of adult New Mexicans are functionally illiterate. That's sad news, but the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy is doing its best to provide programs in every county for those adults who need help with reading skills. KSFR speaks with Coalition executive director Heather Heunermund and outreach coordinator Ellen Gallegos about why so many New Mexicans need literacy help. For more information, or to find out how to volunteer, go to http://newmexicoliteracy.org or call 1-800-233-7587.