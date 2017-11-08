New Mexico Advocates Hope to Get Medical Marijuana Treatment for Opioid Addiction

Late last week, the New Mexico Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board unanimously approved recommending opioid use disorder, or O-U-D, as a condition that qualifies a patient to use cannabis. The final decision is now in the hands of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher.

Before the advisory panel’s meeting Friday, more than 20 medical practitioners and health professionals signed-on to a petition to Gallagher backing the call for OUD to be made a condition eligible for medical cannabis

KSFR's Tom Trowbridge spoke recently with Jessica Gelay, the policy manager for the Drug Policy Alliance's New Mexico office.