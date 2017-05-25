Navajo Star Wars: Preserving Language Through Cinema

A short time ago in Gallup, not far away… Star Wars saw its 40th official translation.

In 2013, the Navajo Nation Museum worked with Lucasfilm to translate and dub the original film, now known as Episode IV: A New Hope, into the Navajo language. The cultural preservation project was completed in just a few months and debuted at Window Rock, Arizona, in July of that year.

Today, on the 40th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars, KSFR's Dylan Syverson looks at the film's cultural impact and speaks to some of the voice actors featured in the Navajo dub.