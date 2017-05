One in five adults experiences a mental health problem in any given year. That’s a statistic the Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners mentioned in their proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, and it's a nationwide trend as well. The County’s Mobile Health Van is now out providing screenings specifically for mental health issues.

Kati Schwartz, a registered nurse, directs that program. She spoke with KSFR's Hannah Colton by phone.