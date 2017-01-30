Milo Yiannopoulos Speaks at UNM Amid Protests, Heavy Police Presence

Milo Yiannopoulos’s college campus speaking tour is titled The Dangerous Faggot. Yiannopoulos is the gay outspoken Donald Trump supporter and Breitbart editor. He was born in Greece, educated in Britain and now lives in the United States. He was banned from Twitter for racist trolls.

The tour name The Dangerous Faggot is stenciled on the side of the tour bus that Milo Yiannopoulos travels in. On Friday Yiannopolous’s tour pulled up at the University of New Mexico in ABQ. He was invited to speak there last last year by College Republicans, a campus group. Yiannopoulous’s UNM Friday appearance followed on events at the University of Colorado at Boulder and in Colorado Springs.

KSFR reporter Joe Gallegos was press accredited to enter the Student Union where Yiannopoulos was giving his talk but he was not permitted to enter. He instead stayed outside amid a group of protesters whose numbers were said to be between 200 and 250.