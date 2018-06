Master weaver Porfirio Guiterrez speaks to KSFR's Ellen Lockyer about how he grew up in a weaving family in Mexico, and how his family is one of the few weaving families that have refused to use chemical dyes in their craft. Guiterrez is Zapotec, from Oaxaca, and has turned his talent for weaving into a living in the arts, and how he and his family have worked to save the age old craft from contemporary shortcuts.