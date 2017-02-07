Mexican Gray Wolf's Future Hangs on Court Case, Says Defenders

A federal court will soon decide who has control of the Endangered Species Act -- the federal government or the states. At issue is the future success or the extinction of the Mexican Grey Wolf. In January, the federal government asked the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to overturn an order that bars the release of endangered wolves in New Mexico without the state’s permission. Deborah Begel spoke with Brian Bird, the Southwest Program Director at Defenders of Wildlife. Defenders supports the reintroduction of Mexican grey wolves to their original range in New Mexico and Arizona.