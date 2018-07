Los Alamos’ Science Fest starts today (Wednesday) and runs through Sunday, July 15. The once secret city of Los Alamos is attracting visitors through recreational opportunities and annual events like the outdoor Festival, which is kid-friendly, with hands-on science and math displays. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer speaks with Lauren McDaniel, Director of Los Alamos Mainstreet, which organizes the event, about the highlights of this year’s Festival.