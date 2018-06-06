KSFR

Local Expert Shines Light On Fake News

Now, a report on a topic that’s been around forever—Fake News. But thanks to social media, it’s become more widespread than ever. Witness the fact that Collins Dictionary named Fake News the 2017 word of the year.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with a local expert to shine a light on Fake News—what is it and how do we recognize it?

For more help on how to spot fake news, check out these sites: 

Fact Checking Sites 

§  Snopeshttps://www.snopes.com/  

§  FactCheckhttps://www.factcheck.org/ 

§  PolitiFacthttp://www.politifact.com/  

§  Facebook’s Facing Facts video: 

href=">https://youtu.be/gOiHIsYA03I

  Factitious Gamehttp://factitious.augamestudio.com/  

·       Other possible sources of interest 

o   Vanessa Otero's News Chart: AllGeneralizationsAreFalse.com  

o   CRAAP Testhttps://www.csuchico.edu/lins/handouts/eval_websites.pdf  

o   Hoaxy (Track the spread of fake news!): https://hoaxy.iuni.iu.edu/  

o   SFCC Library Research Guide on Fake Newshttp://libraryhelp.sfcc.edu/fakenews  

o   BookThe Truth Matters: A Citizen's Guide to Separating Facts from Lies and Stopping Fake News in its Tracks by Bruce Bartlett the year.