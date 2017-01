David D'Arcy reports live from the 33d Sundance Film Festival that the snow is excellent, and the documentaries are better than the feature films. He covers An Inconvenient Sequel, which aligns with the festival's theme of climate change and environmental action, as well as City of Ghosts; Cries from Syria; Icarus; and Long Strange Trip. D'Arcy's pick for best of the festival so far: Alexandre O. Philippe's 78/52, or everything you wanted to know about Hitchcock's shower scene in Psycho.