Iconic Santa Fe musician Bonnie Hearne died Tuesday, at age 71. Bonnie Hearne and her husband Bill Hearne were originally from Texas, and played a style of country and folk music that entertained New Mexicans for decades, playing at LaFonda in Santa Fe for the past 25 years. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer spoke with La Fonda CEO Jenny Kimball about her friendship with Bonnie Hearne on Wake-Up Call on December 28.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/ksfrnews/bonnie_hearne.mp3