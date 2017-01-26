La Casa Linda Screens in Espanola. Peter Malmgren Talks About Linda Pedro.

On Sunday, a new film about Rio Arriba County activist Linda Pedro will be shown in Espanola. The screening of that film, La Casa Linda, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Moving Arts Espanola. That’s at the old Ohkay Owingeh casino on Highway 68. Linda Pedro was in a bad car accident in Colorado when she was in her early 20s. She spent the rest of her life fighting for the rights of the disabled and other causes dear to her heart. Deborah Begel talks with Peter Malgrem, who lived next door to Linda Pedro in Chimayo for 46 years.