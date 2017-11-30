On our Podcast today-Tom Trowbridge talks with Cyndi Conn Director of Creative Santa Fe, a non-profit that will be involved in community participation in the city elections; KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer will report on a plan to annex Santa Fe County - owned neighborhoods within Santa Fe city limits and the anxiety that it is causing some residents….David Brancaccio will be on hand for the Marketplace Morning report…..And Tom Trowbridge will wrap-up his conversation with Democratic State Representative Stephanie Garcia Richard. The House Education Committee chair recently decided to enter the race for New Mexico Land Commissioner…
KSFR's Wake Up Call For November 30, 2017
By John Shannon • 29 minutes ago