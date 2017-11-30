KSFR's Wake Up Call For November 30, 2017

On our Podcast today-Tom Trowbridge talks with Cyndi Conn Director of Creative Santa Fe, a non-profit that will be involved in community participation in the city elections; KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer will report on a plan to annex Santa Fe County - owned neighborhoods within Santa Fe city limits and the anxiety that it is causing some residents….David Brancaccio will be on hand for the Marketplace Morning report…..And Tom Trowbridge will wrap-up his conversation with Democratic State Representative Stephanie Garcia Richard. The House Education Committee chair recently decided to enter the race for New Mexico Land Commissioner…