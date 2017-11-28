KSFR's Wake Up Call For November 28, 2017

On Today’s Wake Up Call Tom Trowbridge reports on the issue of ranked-choice voting: proponents say it’s ready for use in the March city elections…..the city, however, says “not so fast….” We’ll hear from Maria Perez at Fair Vote New Mexico on the merits of the system.

Also in the podcast you’ll hear about a bi-lingual community performance of original stories created and performed by a group of 5th graders from El Camino Real Academy and the program targeting E-LL and ESL students…David D’Arcy will be around to discuss the new film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, ….and KSFR contributor Hollis Walker speaks with an Irish singer considered in her country as a keeper of Ireland’s musical legacy…