KSFR's Wake-Up Call For November 21, 2017

On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for Tuesday, November 21, 2017:

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge has details on a new report from the Environmental Defense Fund that quantifies the amount of released natural gas in energy production, which shows New Mexico is losing millions in tax revenues as a result. However, the state’s Oil and Gas Association begs to differ. Also on Wake-Up Call, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on the controversy surrounding a proposed wind farm in Roosevelt County…and among our other features this hour, we’ll hear David D’Arcy’s review of the new film, “Lady Bird,” and Martha Burk discusses Thanksgiving.