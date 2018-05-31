KSFR'S Wake Up Call For May 31, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Democratic challenger in House District 41, Susan Herrera. Herrera is seeking to un-seat incumbent Debbie Rodella in the June primary election. Also today: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports that Public Service Company of New Mexico, PNM, is partnering with auto manufacturer Nissan in promoting the sales of Nissan’s Leaf electric car. And, Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe is offering a Saturday presentation titled, “SURVIVAL AGAINST ALL ODDS; The Conservation of the Dead Sea Scrolls and other Artifacts.” Tom Trowbridge speaks with presenter Michael Maggen, who heads the Paper and Parchment Conservation Laboratory at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.