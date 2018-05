On today's KSFR Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Democratic hopeful for Governor, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham. Also on the program, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on a Santa Fe meeting on local programs funded by the Older Americans Act. And Dennis Carroll shares the story of life-long local canine aficionado who’s a judge in next year’s prestigious Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York.