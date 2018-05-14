KSFR'S Wake Up Call For May 14, 2018

On Monday’s KSFR Wake-Up Call: N.M. Third District Congressman Ben Ray Lujan took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to continue his call for expanded compensation for individuals exposed to radiation weapons tests; we’ll have the details. Also, this is Bike-To-Work Week in Santa Fe, and host Tom Trowbridge speaks with local bicycle advocates on the week’s activities as well as non-motorized transportation in general. And on America Speaks, host Tish Lampert has the second-part of her discussion with documentarian Robert Richter.