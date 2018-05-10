KSFR'S Wake Up Call For May 10, 2018

On today's Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge features Senator Martin Heinrich’s questioning of President Trump’s choice for CIA Director. Also: KSFR's John Shannon reports on an artist who’s working with prosecutors to stop native art and jewelry counterfeiting; Ellen Lockyer has an update from Wednesday's Santa Fe City Council meeting; and Dennis Carroll will tell us about Jacob Jonas—the innovative dancer who recently performed in Santa Fe.
