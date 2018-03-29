KSFR's Wake Up Call For March 29, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call: KSFR’s Spring Fund Drive continues…and you can pledge right here on this webpage. Or simply call 428-1393 to make your contribution to Santa Fe Public Radio. On the program, Legendary author Armistead Maupin returns to Santa Fe tonight for an informal question and answer session following the screening of the documentary film “The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin.” KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer will have that story. Also, Tom Trowbridge speaks with a community and KSFR resource, Steve Terrell about his shows on KSFR. And KSFR debuts a new series, “America Speaks.”