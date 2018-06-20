KSFR's Wake-Up Call For June 20, 2018

On Today’s Wake-Up Call, Tom Trowbridge speaks with officials and performers with the Santa Fe Rodeo, which gets underway Wednesday at 5pm. Also on the program, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer tells us about the Santa Fe City Council’s actions in advance of the National Governor’s Association Conference in town this summer that has some other non-profit organizations unhappy about it all; The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is seeking chefs to apply for the agency’s first-ever NEW MEXICO—Taste the Tradition Chef Ambassador Program, and Tish Lampert has the second half of her discussion with Border Angels Founder Enrique Morones.