KSFR'S Wake Up Call For June 18, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Congressman Ben Ray Lujan about his thoughts on net neutrality, the recent U-S & North Korean summit meeting as well as legislation the Third-District Democrat is sponsoring to battle the nation’s opioid epidemic. Also this morning, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer updates us on Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s transition efforts; And we have “Community Matters,” the monthly program from the Santa Fe Community Foundation, focusing today on New Mexico’s prolonged drought.