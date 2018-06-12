On today’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with former covert CIA officer and local novelist Valerie Plame on today’s U-S and North Korea summit meeting along with other issues. Also we discuss Emerging Media Arts month and how Santa Fe plans to observe it; and KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on New Mexico’s Attorney General requesting the Public Education Department for a comprehensive plan for school safety procedures statewide.
KSFR's Wake Up Call For June 12, 2018
By John Shannon • 4 minutes ago