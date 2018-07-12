KSFR'S Wake Up Call For July 12, 2018

On today’s Wake-Up Call: It’s almost time for the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market, which is in its 15th year. Host Tom Trowbridge speaks in-studio with one of the Market’s artisans, Rupa Trivedi as well as Market Creative Director, Keith Recker about what’s in store this year. Also on the program, the Tularosa down winders’ consortium will soon be marking another somber anniversary--and we’ll have local news and the Marketplace Morning Report.