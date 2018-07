On Tuesday’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Searchlight New Mexico journalist Amy Linn, who recently wrote about New Mexico’s exodus of educated young people and the myriad reasons behind it. Also on the program, H2O Radio explores possible upsides with the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency; and troops are marrying each other more often, creating new challenges for the Pentagon. Bob Walsh will have details from the American Homefront Project.