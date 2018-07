On today's Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks in-studio with two executives from the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit WOLA—an advocacy group for human rights in the Americas. They're in Santa Fe to discuss their “Beyond The Wall” campaign. Also on the program today, Tish Lampert’s America Speaks features Allegra Love of the Santa Fe Dreamers’ project and David D'Arcy reviews "Damsel," which is playing at the CCA.