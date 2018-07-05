KSFR'S Wake Up Call For July 05, 2018

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe Conservation Trust Executive Director Sara Noss about the new “Vamonos” program, which encourages expanded use of public trails and city parks in the Santa Fe community. Also, KSFR’s John Shannon talks to Cathy Smith of the Nambe Trading Post about her career and current job. And KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer interviews Porfirio Gutierrez of Mexico, one of the many artists who’ll be on hand for the upcoming Santa Fe International Folk Art Market.