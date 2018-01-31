KSFR's Wake-Up Call For January 31, 2018

Today (January 31, 2018) on KSFR's Wake-Up Call: New Mexico Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich speaks with Wake-Up Call host Tom Trowbridge and gives his thoughts on the State of the Union, KSFR Reporter Ellen Lockyer speaks with Two Santa Fe City Council members who are sponsoring a resolution opposing state legislation aimed at allowing the state’s largest electric power provider to recover investment losses linked to a coal-fired generation plant; and jack Loeffler brings us Lore of the Land.