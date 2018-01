On today’s (January 25, 2018) KSFR Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe Public Schools chief Veronica Garcia about the current school mill-levy election. Also on the show: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on the state’s new arts education standards; And Tom Trowbridge speaks with New Mexico bicycle advocate Khal Spencer about this weekend’s rally at the Roundhouse held by bicyclists and motorcyclists.