KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 22, 2018

Today (January 22, 2018) on KSFR's Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge welcomes Santa Fe Community College Governing Board Vice-Chair Jack Sullivan and SFCC CFO and Vice-President for Finance Nick Telles discussing the SFCC bond election. Also on the program: The House Education Committee today takes-up a proposed constitutional amendment to tap a state permanent fund for pre-k and public school programs; Steve Terrell provides his take on the first week of the New Mexico Legislature’s 30-day session; and David D’Arcy reviews “Our New President,” which debuted last week at the Sundance Film Festival that lasts through Sunday