Today (January 22, 2018) on KSFR's Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge welcomes Santa Fe Community College Governing Board Vice-Chair Jack Sullivan and SFCC CFO and Vice-President for Finance Nick Telles discussing the SFCC bond election. Also on the program: The House Education Committee today takes-up a proposed constitutional amendment to tap a state permanent fund for pre-k and public school programs; Steve Terrell provides his take on the first week of the New Mexico Legislature’s 30-day session; and David D’Arcy reviews “Our New President,” which debuted last week at the Sundance Film Festival that lasts through Sunday
KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 22, 2018
By John Shannon • 3 hours ago