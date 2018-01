On today's (January 15, 2018) KSFR Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe Candidate for City Council, District Three, Roman Abeyta; Also, we’ll hear from KSFR’s John Shannon with the first of three discussions about an effort to make Santa Fe a “compassionate” community." And Tom Trowbridge discusses last week's news and the week ahead with the New Mexican’s Steve Terrell.