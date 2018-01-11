KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 11, 2018

On Today’s (January 11, 2018) Wake-Up call: Santa Fe City Council candidate for District Two, Joe Arellano, visits the KSFR studios to discuss the issues in the race…also, KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer has details on Wednesday’s Public Regulation Commission meeting, where state regulators approved a lower rate-hike request from PNM. And host Tom Trowbridge reports on closing arguments in a lawsuit that potentially could change the way New Mexico public schools are funded.