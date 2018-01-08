KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 08, 2018

On KSFR’s Wake Up Call on Monday, January 08, 2018, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with New Mexican reporter and columnist Steve Terrell about the New Mexico political scene in 2018. Tom also has reaction from the Drug Policy Alliance-New Mexico Director Emily Kaltenbach with her thoughts on the about-face U-S Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pulled on federal policy regarding cannabis. Also on the program: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer tells about a dogged-search for a missing Santa Fe pooch…David D’Arcy reviews the film, “The Other Side of Hope,” and KSFR curmudgeon Christopher Hagen is back.