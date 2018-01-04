KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 04, 2018

Today (January 4, 2018) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe City Council candidate for District Two, Carol Romero-Wirth. Also, James Werbel concludes his series on affordable housing in Santa Fe; Ellen Lockyer has a report on a settlement with a mortgage provider that means money for a couple hundred New Mexicans; the New Mexico Music Foundation’s David Schwartz will discuss his organization and John Shannon asks people in northern New Mexico about their hopes for the New Year.