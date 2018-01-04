Today (January 4, 2018) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe City Council candidate for District Two, Carol Romero-Wirth. Also, James Werbel concludes his series on affordable housing in Santa Fe; Ellen Lockyer has a report on a settlement with a mortgage provider that means money for a couple hundred New Mexicans; the New Mexico Music Foundation’s David Schwartz will discuss his organization and John Shannon asks people in northern New Mexico about their hopes for the New Year.
KSFR's Wake Up Call For January 04, 2018
By John Shannon • 4 hours ago