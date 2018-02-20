KSFR's Wake Up Call For February 20, 2018

On today’s KSFR Wake-Up Call: Tom Trowbridge chats with veteran New Mexico political observer Joe Monahan about winners and losers and more from the just-concluded 2018 New Mexico Legislative session. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer has the story about the little-known Project Gas buggy, which sought to frack natural gas with nuclear explosions in northwest New Mexico and Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe Institute professor Sid Redner about his upcoming Santa Fe Community Lecture on randomness.