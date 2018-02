Today (February 15, 2018) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge has a recap of the Legislature’s final sprint to the finish towards today’s noon-time adjournment; Also Ellen Lockyer will have news from the Santa Fe City Council meeting last night….and Ray Griffin with Turquoise Trail elementary will be in-studio discussing the school’s open house and a dispute with the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.