On today’s Wake-Up Call (Wednesday February 14th 2018) – KSFR Visits the owner and chocolatiers of Kakawa - Who are using Mesoamerican and Colonial Chocolate recipes to satisfy Santa Fe; Jack Loeffler presents Bullets with Names - the heartbreaking epidemic of gun violence among our children; David Broncoccio’s Market Place morning report; World news from the BBC and Tom Trowbridge with the local news round up.