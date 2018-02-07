KSFR's Wake Up Call For February 06, 2018

On today’s KSFR Wake-Up Call: A bill under consideration at the Roundhouse that would change the way the state punishes children and teenagers for violent crimes in the future…Also, Ellen Lockyer has details on the debate over a bill that could allow PNM to recover investment in its coal fired generation plants….and host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Democratic Congresswoman and candidate for Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, who dropped by the Roundhouse last weekend.