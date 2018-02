On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call Monday, (February 5, 2018) New Mexico educators turn-out at the Roundhouse Saturday to weigh-in on issues facing the state’s teachers….also, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Heather Ferguson at Common Cause New Mexico about its efforts to regulate dark money in politics….And, the New Mexican’s Steve Terrell discusses with Tom the less-partisan seeming 2018 legislative session.