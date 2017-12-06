KSFR's Wake Up Call For December 6, 2017

Today on KSFR's Wake-Up Call: We’ll hear reaction from Senator Tom Udall and others to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recent actions concerning national monuments…Also, physician and human rights advocate from Gaza and the Director of Gaza Projects for the Middle East Children's Alliance or MECA, Dr. Mona El-Farra will speak tonight in Santa Fe. And aural historian Jack Loeffler will bring us part six in his series, “The Lore of the Land.”