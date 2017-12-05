KSFR's Wake Up Call For December 5, 2017

Today on KSFR's Wake-Up Call: As part of KSFR’s Dark Canyon: Sexual Abuse and Secrecy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe series, Hannah Colton discusses the trial of an accused pedophile priest and murderer from years ago that just began in Texas. Colton speaks with Texas court reporter Erik de la Garza.

Also on today’s Wake-Up Call: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports on last night’s split decision among Santa Fe City Councilors on the ranked-choice voting issue…we’ll hear the Marketplace Morning Report; and Tom Trowbridge has the details on New Mexico’s suddenly brighter economic forecast.