KSFR's Wake Up Call For December 4, 2017

Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe City Council candidate from District Two, Nate Downey. Also on the program: a conversation with Doctor James Doyle a former nuclear policy specialist at Los Alamos and author of "Renewing America's Nuclear Arsenal: Options for the 21st Century,” and Tom speaks with Michael Kamins, executive producer of the documentary, “Painting Santa Fe” that airs tonight on New Mexico PBS.