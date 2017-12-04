Today on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe City Council candidate from District Two, Nate Downey. Also on the program: a conversation with Doctor James Doyle a former nuclear policy specialist at Los Alamos and author of "Renewing America's Nuclear Arsenal: Options for the 21st Century,” and Tom speaks with Michael Kamins, executive producer of the documentary, “Painting Santa Fe” that airs tonight on New Mexico PBS.
KSFR's Wake Up Call For December 4, 2017
By John Shannon • 3 minutes ago