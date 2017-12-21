KSFR's Wake Up Call For December 21, 2017

On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for December 21st, 2017…host Tom Trowbridge speaks live this morning with JoAnne Vigil Coppler, candidate for Santa Fe City Council, District Four. Also ahead: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer has the latest on the Santa Fe City Council’s adoption of rules on ranked-choice voting in Santa Fe’s March Municipal Elections; And Tom Trowbridge speaks with New Energy Economy’s Mariel Nanasi about Wednesday’s Public Regulation Commission decision on New Mexico’s largest utility’s rate case.