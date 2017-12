Today (December 19, 2017) on KSFR’s Wake-Up Call we welcome to our studios Santa Fe Mayoral candidate and City Councilor from District Two, Peter Ives….also on Wake-Up Call: KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer reports that a contingent of New Mexico Dreamers plan to be in the nation’s Capital today. They will be joining thousands of immigrant leaders from across the country convening in the nation’s capital for days of demonstrations.