On today’s (December 14, 2017) KSFR Wake-Up Call, Tom Trowbridge speaks with Santa Fe mayoral candidate and City Councilor from District Two, Joseph Maestas. Also on Wake-Up Call, our special reporting team of Ellen Berkovitch and Hannah Colton has their final 2017 installment of their Dark Canyon: Sexual Abuse and Secrecy in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe series.