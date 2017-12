On Wednesday’s (December 13, 2017) Wake-Up Call, we’ll hear from Democratic New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich on the issue of net neutrality—a policy that’s threatened by the Federal Communications Commission under the leadership of its chairman, Ajit Pai. Senator Heinrich was among the 39 signatories on a letter to Pai on the matter. Also on the program: the Marketplace morning report. And Jack Loeffler will be on hand for episode seven of his series, “The Lore of the Land”