On Today’s KSFR Wake-Up Call: Host Tom Trowbridge checks-in with reporter/columnist Steve Terrell about Santa Fe City Council District Three being the “apathy” district as well as the “Runnin’ Dunns” and more; KSFR correspondent Deborah Martinez reports on a conference on New Mexico kids’ well-being; and David D’Arcy reviews two Russian films now playing at the CCA.