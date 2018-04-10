KSFR'S Wake Up Call For April 10, 2018

On Wake-Up Call today, host Tom Trowbridge speaks with Adan Mendoza. Mendoza is one of four candidates vying to become the new Sheriff of Santa Fe County; Also on Wake-Up Call: a somber ceremony Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the surrender of Bataan in the Philippines—KSFR’s John Shannon was there and has a report. And, April is Financial Literacy Month, and Nusenda Credit Union is holding a series of workshops and information sessions to improve the public’s knowledge of financial practices and lingo.