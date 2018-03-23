KSFR

KSFR Talks With Debbie Schroeder - Head of Art Therapy at Southwestern College

By John Shannon 16 minutes ago

KSFR's Art beat reporter John Shannon speaks with Debbie Schroeder the head of the Art Therapy program at Southwestern College right here in Santa Fe. The program offers a unique degree as well as sliding scale counseling services.

Southwestern College Art Therapy Dept.
Credit John Shannon
Mural at Southwestern College
Credit John Shannon