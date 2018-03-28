KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for March 28, 2018

KSFR’s Spring Fund Drive is in full-swing, and today on Wake-Up Call, writer/author/musician Jack Loeffler, the producer of radio series’ including “Watersheds As Commons” and “The Lore of The Land” discusses his numerous works while making listeners a great incentive to donate to KSFR. Also with host Tom Trowbridge this morning, Northern New Mexico Radio Foundation President Peter Smith. Peter is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and he also has a great offer. Also on the program, Tom Trowbridge interviews John Lawrence, author of “The Class of '74: Congress after Watergate and the Roots of Partisanship.” Lawrence will speak Thursday at 5pm at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe.